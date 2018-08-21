Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $45.35 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

