GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded GeoPark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GeoPark in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

