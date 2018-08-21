Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 78.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 50.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,438.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $81.35 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.