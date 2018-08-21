Geneva Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 45.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $3,181,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $29,916,311.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900,065 shares in the company, valued at $83,317,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $129,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,474,196 shares of company stock worth $144,167,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

