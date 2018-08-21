Geneva Partners LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,173,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,936. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.