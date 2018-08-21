Geneva Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index comprises about 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,528,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,888,000 after acquiring an additional 749,723 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 604.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,835,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,052 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,012,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,796,000 after acquiring an additional 236,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 1 year low of $905.35 and a 1 year high of $1,088.00.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.