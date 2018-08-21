General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1,072.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $104,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

