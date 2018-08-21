General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Sells 21,192 Shares

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 21,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $296,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Finance Co. Common Stock alerts:

On Wednesday, July 25th, Neil Gagnon sold 18,013 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $252,182.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Neil Gagnon sold 8,509 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $119,126.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 14,601 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $204,414.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Neil Gagnon sold 196,344 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $2,183,345.28.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Neil Gagnon sold 14,223 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $157,875.30.

On Monday, June 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 15,952 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $177,226.72.

GFN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,277. The firm has a market cap of $371.92 million, a P/E ratio of -55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 80.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 1,611.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 460,633 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 111.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 137.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.