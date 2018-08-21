General Electric (GE) Position Increased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 62,574.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

