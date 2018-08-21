Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9766312849709 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GENC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267. The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

In other news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $354,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 403,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $93,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,797 shares of company stock worth $889,760 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

