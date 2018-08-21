Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GEMP) recently:

8/15/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

8/14/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

8/13/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect the study to continue under higher safety scrutiniy, and will carefully watch for any changes.””

8/10/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

7/27/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

GEMP opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. research analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Gemphire Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

