Gap Inc (GPS) Stake Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GAP worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in GAP by 263.4% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in GAP by 118.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $32,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,760,396 shares in the company, valued at $348,314,018.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections.

