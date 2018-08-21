FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRT. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

FRT opened at $130.50 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $1,680,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

