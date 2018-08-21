FY2018 EPS Estimates for UGI Corp Raised by Analyst (UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UGI in a report issued on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. UGI has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,470,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,640. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 14.7% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 61,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UGI by 754.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 316,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.