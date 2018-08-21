FY2018 EPS Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Lifted by Northcoast Research

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 757,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.