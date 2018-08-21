FY2018 EPS Estimates for Kew Media Group Inc Cut by Analyst (KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kew Media Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Kew Media Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.26. Kew Media Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of C$49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.00 million.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kew Media Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of Kew Media Group stock opened at C$7.18 on Monday. Kew Media Group has a 12 month low of C$5.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.40.

About Kew Media Group

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

