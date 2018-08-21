FY2018 EPS Estimates for Ferro Co. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Ferro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.06 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

FOE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

FOE opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. Ferro has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 11,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,901.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 7.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ferro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ferro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 36.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.