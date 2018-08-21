FY2018 Earnings Forecast for SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Issued By Northcoast Research

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for SpartanNash in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $714.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Dennis Eidson sold 44,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,170,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,521.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1,243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

