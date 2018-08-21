FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of RRR opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.65. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $416.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.46 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

