FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Charah Solutions Inc Issued By First Analysis (CHRA)

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) – Analysts at First Analysis boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Charah Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. First Analysis analyst now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. First Analysis has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $7.65 on Monday. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,341,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,658,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack A. Blossman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

