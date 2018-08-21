FuzeX Market Capitalization Tops $25.38 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $223,669.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Token Store, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00274599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00148135 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034029 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,226,661 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Livecoin, COSS, HitBTC, Token Store, Coinbe and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

