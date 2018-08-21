Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (FSNN)

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) – Investment analysts at Dawson James issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Dawson James analyst B. Sine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Dawson James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dawson James also issued estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSNN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:FSNN opened at $3.84 on Monday. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNN. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 673.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 102,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock Company Profile

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

