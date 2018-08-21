FundRequest 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,170.00 (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One FundRequest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, FundRequest has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. FundRequest has a market cap of $621,287.00 and approximately $1,170.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00281032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00148032 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FundRequest

FundRequest’s genesis date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,797,575 tokens. FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

