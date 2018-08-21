Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $418,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JBSS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

JBSS stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $79.37.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

