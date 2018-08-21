Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Unitil Co. (UTL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unitil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 21.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

UTL opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

