Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 689,638 Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 689,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder S.A. Total purchased 50,856,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $83,404,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $70.47 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

