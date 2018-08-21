Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 715 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2,815.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 9,035,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 8,229.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after buying an additional 4,887,086 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the second quarter worth about $230,330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 819.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,650,000 after buying an additional 2,553,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 512.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,520,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,113,000 after buying an additional 2,108,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $88.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

