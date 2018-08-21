Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

FDP stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.33. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, insider Youssef Zakharia sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $101,958.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,747.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Contreras sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $68,744.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,368.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.