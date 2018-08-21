Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Position Cut by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $861,012,000 after buying an additional 2,615,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,911,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,964,000 after buying an additional 1,309,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,037,000 after buying an additional 1,188,556 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,279,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,297,000 after buying an additional 759,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 522,177 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

