Frank Sorrentino III Sells 28,728 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 28,728 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $717,625.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 598,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,957,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNOB opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $814.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.89. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 11.63%. equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $114,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 81.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 86,208.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.