Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

FET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of FET stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,659,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 79.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,768,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 782,385 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,660,000. Finally, Mitchell Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,493,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

