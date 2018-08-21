Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.