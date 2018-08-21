Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. NetApp makes up about 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NetApp worth $40,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 16,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.37.

NTAP opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,564,873.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,956.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $410,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,255 shares of company stock valued at $16,180,494. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

