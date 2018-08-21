Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,454.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379,662 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17,669.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 345,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 343,677 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $40,950,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,025,000 after acquiring an additional 227,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $35,385,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $173.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $155.81 and a twelve month high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

