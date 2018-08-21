Forkcoin Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (FORK)

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Forkcoin has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Forkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $28,202.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Forkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00012829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00274230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034175 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Forkcoin

Forkcoin’s total supply is 6,697,337 coins and its circulating supply is 4,465,637 coins. The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin . Forkcoin’s official website is forkcoin.io

Buying and Selling Forkcoin

Forkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Forkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

