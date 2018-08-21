Foot Locker (FL) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.79.

FL stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.89. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BP PLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,999 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,749,000 after buying an additional 141,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

