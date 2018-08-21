FlypMe (FYP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $908,108.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00277953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00151355 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00035270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

