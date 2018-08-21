Fly Leasing (FLY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fly Leasing earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8808707354565 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fly Leasing to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,839. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $389.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

