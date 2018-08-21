Fitbit (FIT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fitbit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.12.

FIT stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $143,500 over the last ninety days. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Fitbit by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

