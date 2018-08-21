Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $116,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.9% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 69,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 69.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

FISV opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $3,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,853,781.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,993. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

