FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,074 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Grisanti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5,776.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 70,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,112,000 after buying an additional 76,033 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 833,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,352,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Howard Weil began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

