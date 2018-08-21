First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 315.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,229,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,147 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,269.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,164,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,834 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 96.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,267,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 479,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 10.31%. equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.