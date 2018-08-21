First Republic Bank (FRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.61

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.61 and last traded at $106.41, with a volume of 10172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,092,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after acquiring an additional 114,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,428,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,779 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,503,000 after acquiring an additional 489,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,031,000 after acquiring an additional 155,154 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,642,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,698,000 after acquiring an additional 98,574 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

