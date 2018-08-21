First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Press coverage about First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.2868320010489 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $464.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $323.74 and a 12 month high of $465.83.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 348,908 shares in the company, valued at $136,074,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 311,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,309,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,545 shares of company stock worth $590,900. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

