First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

