First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 172.8% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

IJK stock opened at $232.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $233.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

