Financial Survey: Tristate Capital (TSC) versus Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ: GFED) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

This table compares Tristate Capital and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristate Capital 22.41% 10.73% 0.87% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 8.51% 9.16% 0.83%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tristate Capital and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristate Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tristate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Tristate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tristate Capital does not pay a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tristate Capital and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristate Capital $181.26 million 4.77 $37.98 million $1.24 24.07 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $35.17 million 3.15 $5.15 million $1.46 17.06

Tristate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tristate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tristate Capital has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tristate Capital beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of April 18, 2017, the company had nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties; and loan production offices in Jasper and Webster Counties. It also provides access to approximately 24,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.