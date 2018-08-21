FGL (FG) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FG. ValuEngine raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FGL in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:FG opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. FGL has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that FGL will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FGL by 252.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,963,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,988,000 after buying an additional 7,852,427 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in FGL by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 833,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FGL by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP increased its position in FGL by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,215,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in FGL by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 186,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

