Ferroglobe PLC Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.12 million.

GSM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ferroglobe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

GSM stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,839,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,649 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 390,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

