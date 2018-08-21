Ferrari (RACE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.57.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $123.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $103.65 and a 12-month high of $149.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.46 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Ferrari by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

